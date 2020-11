epa08800990 Demonstrators outside Phoenix City Hall show support for US President Donald J. Trump and suggest that officials are trying to steal the vote as counting continues at the nearby Maricopa County Recorder's office Phoenix, Arizona, USA, 05 November 2020. Trump demonstrators descended on the office the previous night to count all the ballots, which Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said is exactly what is happening inside. Americans vote on Election Day to choose between re-electing Donald J. Trump or electing Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States to serve from 2021 through 2024. EPA-EFE/Rick D'Elia