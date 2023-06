People walk in front of two enormous inflatable ducks which station at Victoria Harbor. Starting from June 10th, 2023, the highly anticipated art exhibition named "Double Ducks," created by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman, officially opens to the public at Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong. The exhibition features two enormous inflatable ducks. and this marks the second visit of the giant inflatable duck to Hong Kong, with the first one having taken place a decade ago. Ducks Art exhibition in Hong Kong - 09 Jun 2023,Image: 782466937, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no