Farmer stand in front of their tractors during a protest against the lifting of ban on imports of grain coming from Ukraine, in Dragoman, near the border with Serbia, on September 18, 2023. Bulgaria decided on September 14 not to extend a ban on Ukrainian grain imports in five eastern EU nations. In June, the EU agreed to restrict Ukrainian grain imports to five member states, seeking to protect their farmers who blamed the imports for a slump in prices on local markets / Profimedia Images