epa09936226 A person carries a flag with the letter Z next to people holding portraits of their relatives who fought World War II, during an Immortal Regiment memorial in Moscow, Russia, 09 May 2022. Russia marks Victory Day, Nazi Germany's unconditional surrender in World War II, with the annual parade in Moscow's Red Square on 09 May, after more than two months of attacks on Ukraine. The letter Z, painted on Russian military vehicles in Ukraine, has quickly become a symbol of support of the 'special military operation' carried out by the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV