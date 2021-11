epa09492207 People gather for a rally against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and vaccine passports, including new city-wide mandates for public school teachers and state-wide mandates for healthcare workers, in New York, New York, USA, 27 September 2021. A federal appeals panel ruled on Monday that New York City?s mandate for almost all adults working the city's public schools can proceed after it was challenged by a lawsuit. A portion of the population in the United States is resisting, for a wide range of reasons, the call to get vaccinated against COVID-19 despite much scientific evidence that the vaccine has been found effective in preventing serious illness from the virus. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE