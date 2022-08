În Ucraina a început cursa pentru construirea de noi buncăre. Nu pentru soldații de pe front, ci pentru elevii din școli

Children studying inside bunker where they leave in the outskirts of the city. Lysychansík, Luhansk region. 23 May 2022 Lysychansk is an elongated city on the high right bank of the Donets River in the Luhansk region. The city is part of a metropolitan area that includes Severodonetsk and Rubizhne; the three towns together constitute one of Ukraine's largest chemical complexes. The town is about 7 km from the frontline, and Russian troops are moving towards it, the city, like Severodonetsk, is almost isolated. Russian are trying to occupy the main road that connect Lysychansk to Kramatorsk, if it happens the city won't have any other way to get supplies and will be under siege. Lysychans'k is bombed daily, people evacuate or live in bunkers, this reportage is about a small community of 42 people and five children living in a bunker in the outskirts of the city.,Image: 694267265, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** World Rights ***, Model Release: no