In this photo released by Roscosmos space corporation on Thursday, April 11, 2024 a Angara-A5 rocket lifts off from Vostochny space launch facility outside the city of Tsiolkovsky, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) from the city of Blagoveshchensk in the far eastern Amur region, Russia. The Angara-A5 is a new heavy-lift rocket developed in Russia. (Roscosmos space corporation via AP)