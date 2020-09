epa08615858 Member of Coordination Council of the Belarus opposition Lawyer Maxim Znak arrives for a hearing at the Belarusian Investigative Committee in Minsk, Belarus, 21 August 2020. Police on 19 August dispersed people who gathered in front of the plant gates in an attempt to prevent any kind of strike. The Belarus opposition has called for a general strike from 17 August, a day after tens of thousands of demonstrators gathered in the capital Minsk in peaceful protest. Long-time president Lukashenko rejected calls to step down amid mounting pressure after unrest erupted in the country over alleged poll-rigging and police violence at protests following election results claiming that he had won a landslide victory in the 09 August elections. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH