epa08435151 A group of researchers walks along the grey looking Bellingshausen Dome on King George Island in the South Shetland Islands, Antarctica, 10 March 2020 (reissued 21 May 2020). Considered to be a neutral and unemotional color, grey is most commonly associated with architecture, smoke, and grey-clouded sky. In psychology, grey symbolizes intellect, knowledge and wisdom but is also associated with old age and loss or depression. It can appear conservative and boring on one hand and calming and sophisticated on the other. With its many shades, grey is the color of compromise - neither black nor white. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET