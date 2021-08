Smoke rises from a massive wildfire in Gonfaron, seen from the heighys of Saint Tropez, south of France on August 16, 2021. Hundreds of firefighters battle a wildfire that broke out in the Var region of southern France, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Monday. Much of the Mediterranean region has faced bouts of extremely hot weather in recent weeks but southern France had hitherto escaped any big blazes. Multiple water-bombing aircraft were also involved in the operation to contain the fire that has already burned several hundred hectares, local authorities said. Photo by ABACAPRESS.COM