A Thai officer stands beside the burnt down oil tanker at a gas station in Pattani province, southern Thailand, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. A wave of arson and bombing attacks overnight hit Thailand’s southernmost provinces, which for almost two decades have been the scene of an active Muslim separatist insurgency, officials said Wednesday.,Image: 714557075, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required., Model Release: no