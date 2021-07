July 15, 2021, Samos Island, Greece: Dozens of firefighters aided by three helicopters and three air tankers are battling a wildfire on the eastern Aegean island of Samos which started on Thursday evening. Kokkari, a village popular with tourists along the island's northern coastline, was evacuated as a precaution as the fire spread from a forested area near the village of Vourliotes located on Mt. Ambelos. Tourists from at least two hotels located near the front of the fire were evacuated. (Credit Image: Eurokinissi via ZUMA Wire) Pictured: GV,General View,Image: 621767045, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -ARG, -BEL, -CHN, -CZE, -FIN, -FRA, -HUN, -JPN, -MEX, -NLD, -NOR, -PER, -PRT, -SVN, -SWE, -CHE, -TWN, -GBR, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia