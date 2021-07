epa09335552 A firefighter sprays water as a Sikorsky S-64 firefighting helicopter operates, during a bushfire in Aspropyrgos, near Athens, Greece, 10 July 2021. Four fires, all in areas of dried grass, were burning simultaneously in different locations in the western Attica towns of Elefsina and Aspropyrgos on 10 July, while a forest fire in Varnavas, in the northeast of Attica was still raging unchecked. EPA-EFE/KOSTAS TSIRONIS