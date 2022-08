epa10103487 US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during her meeting with Taiwan?s Vice President of the Legislative Yuan Tsai Chi-Chang, at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan, 03 August 2022. Pelosi began her visit in Taiwan, the highest ranking US official to visit the island in 25 years, despite strong warnings of military action from China against the visit. EPA-EFE/CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY / POOL