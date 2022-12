epa10116978 An Indian health worker adjusts her face mask as a man receives a dose of the Corbevax vaccine against the COVID-19 disease, during a vaccination drive, in Chennai, India, 12 August 2022. As COVID-19 cases surge in several Indian states, the Union Health Ministry on 10 August 2022 approved the usage of Corbevax as a precautionary shot for adults fully vaccinated with Covishield or Covaxin vaccines. Corbevax is India's first approved heterologous booster COVID-19 dose. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED