epa10351133 People line up for a PCR test for COVID-19 in Chaoyang district in Beijing, China, 06 December 2022. Despite daily cases are increasing, some cities such as Beijing and Guangzhou are taking steps to loosen COVID-19 testing requirements and quarantine rules as China looks to relax its strict zero-COVID policy amid an economic downturn, Beijing shopping malls and supermarkets no longer require COVID-19 negative results starting 06 December. EPA-EFE/WU HAO