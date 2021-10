(211018) -- KERALA, Oct. 18, 2021 (Xinhua) -- Photo taken on Oct. 17, 2021 shows a waterlogged street in the southern Indian state of Kerala. At least 26 people were killed and many others reported missing after heavy rains wreaked havoc in Kerala, officials said on Sunday.,Image: 638441685, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia