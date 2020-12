(PICTURED Shannons engagement ring used to fit her larger finger) A young bride-to-be looks unrecognisable after dropping over eight stone to tie the knot with her beau after vowing never to be an obese bride. Tipping the scales at 20st 3lbs, Shannon Leigh-Wedley, 23, was prompted to change her bad eating habits after her fiance Tom Futcher, 22, popped the question. The office worker was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome, a condition that affects the way ovaries work and contributed to her weight gain. Shannon from Cheltenham, Gloucs, says she was devastated by the diagnosis - which can lead to infertility - and her bad eating habits began to spiral out of control.,Image: 519603634, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: It is not permitted to use or publish this image in a way which does not reflect a fair and true representation of the original context or in a manner which might be defamatory to any person or body or which is likely to bring the image Caters News or its licensees into disrepute., Model Release: no