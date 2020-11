epa02263236 Undated handout photo made available on 27 July 2010 by Heritage Auctions showing Elvis Presley's opal ring. one of Elvis' favorites, sold to him by famed Memphis jeweler Lowell Hays in the 1970s, which is going up for auction in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, on 14 August 2010. The opal is approximately 24 x 20 mm and is surrounded by 34 full cut diamonds with a total weight of 1.45 carats.The ring, along with Elvis's white grand piano are among the highlights of the 270-lot Elvis Memorabilia auction. The white Knabe piano was owned and played by Presley for a decade. The singer bought it in 1957 from the Ellis auditorium in Memphis where it had been played by visiting gospel performers for more than 20 years. The piano was placed in Graceland's music room until 1969. EPA/HERITAGE AUCTIONS/HO EDITORIAL USE ONLY