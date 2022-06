epa09992806 Ukrainian servicemen drive an APC on a damaged road near the front line in the city of Severodonetsk, Luhansk region, Ukraine, 02 June 2022, where heavy fighting took place in the last few days. While addressing the Luxembourg parliament, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that as of 02 June, about 20 percent of Ukraine is under the control of Russia. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/STR