epa09661639 Indian Security personnel stand guard near the barricades at Connaught place in New Delhi, India, 31 December 2021. As per Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) guildelines, markets were closed at 8 pm and restaurants were closed at 10 pm amid restrictions imposed on the New Year's eve due to spike in Covid-19 cases in New Delhi. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA