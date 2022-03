People wait at the border for transport to take them to the Palanca refugee camp. Palanca is the closest border to the city of Odessa, Ukraine. This small town is the last point south of Moldova before crossing into Ukrainian territory. Since the armed conflict began, around 175,000 people have entered according to figures from the Moldovan government. When people enter the country they have the possibility of sheltering in refugee camps that the government and international organizations created for the humanitarian emergency, but most seek to move to other countries in central Europe. Moldova is one of the poorest countries on the European continent, so employment opportunities for refugees could be few. Border crossing of Refugees in Palanca, Moldova - 24 mar 2022,Image: 673066492, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia