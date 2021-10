Droguri, asasinate la comandă și trădări pentru Kim Jong-un. Un înalt spion nord-coreean își spune viața presei occidentale

epa09456643 A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on 09 September 2021 shows Kim Jong-un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), meeting the labour innovators and merited persons who participated in the celebrations of the 73rd founding anniversary of the DPRK at the office building of the Party Central Committee, in Pyongyang, North Korea, 08 September 2021. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY