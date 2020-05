April 14, 2020, At-Tanf Garrison, Syria: A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle fighter aircraft, assigned to the 494th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron performs a practice strafing run near At-Tanf Garrison in support of Operation Inherent Resolve April 14, 2020 over Syria. (Credit Image: © William Howard/Us Air/Planet Pix via ZUMA Wire)