Aerial view taken on February 28, 2021 shows the town of Grindavik on the Reykjanes peninsula, Iceland, some 50 kilometres west of the capital Reykjavik, atop the Mid- Atlantic Ridge, one of the three most seismically active areas on the planet. In the quiet Icelandic fishing town of Grindavik, the some 3,500 residents have been alert for a potential volcanic eruption after an unusually strong earthquake at the end of February 2021. The town, best known for the turquoise waters of the Blue Lagoon hot spring, has experienced seismic tremors for about a year, commonplace in the region, but their intensity and frequency are puzzling experts and have spooked residents.,Image: 594912025, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: TO GO WITH AFP STORY by Jeremie RICHARD, Model Release: no