epa09409496 A nurse injects a man with a second shot of COVID-19 vaccine in Jerusalem, Israel, 11 August 2021. Israel launched a campaign to offer a third Covid-19 vaccine dose for people over 60 who received a second shot at least five months ago after infections were reportedly increasing in the country. According to reports, the number of infections in Israel rose above 6,000 per day. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN