epa09613324 Unused check-in counters due to canceled flights are pictured at OR Thambo International Airport as restrictions on international flights from South Africa start to take effect after the announcement by local scientists of the new Omicron variant, Johannesburg, South Africa, 30 November 2021. The South African Department of Health and scientists from the Network for Genomic Surveillance revealed details of a newly detected and highly mutated Covid-19 variant, B.1.1.529 which immediately led to Japan, Israel and the European Union placing stricter measures against South Africans travelling to and from their part of the world. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK