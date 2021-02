February 2, 2021, Bethlehem, West Bank, Palestinian Territory: A Palestinian health worker holds a vial of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine provided by Israel during vaccination in the biblical West Bank city of Bethlehem, on February 3, 2021. The Palestinian Authority began vaccinating health workers in the occupied West Bank against Covid-19 after a pressure campaign on Israel to provide the jabs. Israel, which is carrying out an aggressive inoculation campaign for its own citizens, has faced mounting global pressure in recent weeks, including from the UN, to help Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip access vaccines (Credit Image: © Mosab Shawer/APA Images via ZUMA Wire)