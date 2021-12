epa09593382 People display Italian flags during a demonstration against the measures of the Austrian government to slow down the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Vienna, Austria, 20 November 2021. Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced a mandatory vaccination against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus by February 2022, and a general nationwide lockdown to stem the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19, starting from 22 November. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA