Soldiers from U.S. Army Garrison Italy return a birthday cake to Meri Mion, center, in Vicenza, northern Italy, Thursday, April 28, 2022, to replace the one U.S. soldiers ate as they entered her hometown during one of the final battles of World War II. Meri Mion, who turns 90 on Friday, wiped away tears as she was presented with the cake. Mion was a 13-year-old when Americans came to her nearby village, San Pietro in Gù.,Image: 686896579, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required. Handout Public Domain HOPD - AP PROVIDES ACCESS TO THIS PUBLICLY DISTRIBUTED HANDOUT PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE US ARMY, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia