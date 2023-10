PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE: *NO WEB UNTIL 1130AM EDT 2ND OCT* Ivanka Trump shows off her slender frame in a figure-hugging gold dress as she’s seen for the first time since being called as a witness in a fraud case against her father, former President Donald Trump, and his adult sons. She was spotted walking with husband Jared Kushner and children to their synagogue in Surfside, Miami, Florida. The former president's eldest daughter, who previously served as an executive vice president of the Trump Organization and a senior advisor in his White House, was among 28 names submitted to the Superior Court of New York County on Wednesday to be called in the attorney general's case. However, she was listed as a former Trump Organization affiliate and owner of Ivanka OPO LLC—through which she has a financial interest in the Old Post Office building in Washington D.C.—rather than a defendant in the case. Her brothers, Eric and Donald Jr., as well as her father, remain defendants. 30 Sep 2023. Profimedia Images