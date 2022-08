epa10085925 epa08180662 (FILE) - Workers construct new storage tanks to store processed water of the ALPS water processing system to purify contaminated water at tsunami-devastated Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Okuma town, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, 22 January 2020 (re-issued 22 July 2022). Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA) on 22 July 2022 approved the amendment of the implementation plan pertaining to the installation of ALPS (Advanced Liquid Processing System) treated water discharge facility which was applied in December 2021 by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO), according to a press release from the Japanese Foreign Ministry. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA / POOL