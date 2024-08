The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, during a press conference on the occasion of the course 'Quo Vadis Europa?', on August 19, 2024, in Santander, Cantabria (Spain). The course 'Quo Vadis Europa?' addresses aspects such as the positioning of the EU as a geopolitical actor, its contribution to Europe's security and its relations with the United States, China and other regions of the world. AUGUST 19;2024 08/19/2024,Image: 899824169, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no