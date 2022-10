Jurnalista Marina Ovsiannikova, dată în urmărire generală în Rusia, după ce a fugit din arestul la domiciliu

epa10115653 Russian Channel One TV former journalist Marina Ovsyannikova sits inside a glass cage prior to a hearing at the Basmanny district court in Moscow, Russia, 11 August 2022. Ovsyannikova was arrested on 10 August 2022. She is charged with public spreading of deliberately false information about the use of the Russian Armed Forces. Her lawyer wrote on social media that the reason of the criminal case launching was a picket staged by Ovsyannikova on 15 July on Sofiyskaya embankment in Moscow. Marina Ovsyannikova pulled international attention after on-air protest 14 March 2022 against the 'special military operation' declared by Russian president, when she had entered Ostankino on-air TV studio with a poster reading 'No War. Stop the war. Don't believe the propaganda. You are being lied to here'. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV