epa09717042 A crowd of protesters part of the Freedom Convoy 2022 gather in front of Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Canada, 29 January 2022 as they protest against the government of Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau. The Freedom Convoy 2022 started with truckers from across Canada who oppose the vaccine mandate for truckers to be vaccinated to return to Canada and was joined by other opponents of Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PICHETTE