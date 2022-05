epa09626640 An undated photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un presiding over a meeting of the North Korean Army's educationists at the April 25 House of Culture in Pyongyang, North Korea (issued 07 December 2021). The event was held in Pyongyang on 04 and 05 December. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY