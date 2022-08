HRH Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Chairman of Kingdom Holding Company of Saudi Arabia, during an Economist magazine conference under the title 'Europe and the Arab world: Strengthening Political, Business and Investment Ties', held in Athens, Greece, 05 May 2014 (reissued 07 November 2017). According to reports, Billionaire-prince Alwaleed Bin Talal is one of the eleven princes arrested on 04 November, along side four current ministers and tens of former ministers, in anti-corruption inquiry in Saudi Arabia. EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU