Lamar Johnson, center and his attorneys react on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, after St. Louis Circuit Judge David Mason vacated his murder conviction during a hearing in St. Louis, Mo. Johnson served nearly 28 years of a life sentence for a killing that he has always said he didn't commit.,Image: 756244609, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required. POOL PHOTO MANDATORY CREDIT, Model Release: no