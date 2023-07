Aventador successor today. Its called the Revuelto, and it will launch in the United States near the end of the year. But before it does, the automaker is giving enthusiasts the ability to configure their own, and we dove into the options available right now to design a few. To ensure Revuelto isnt a half-foot longer than Aventador, the gearbox sits side-saddle, transversely, tucked up tight behind the V12. This is the same solution used by Pagani in its new Utopia, and it concentrates as much weight as possible ahead of the rear axle, improving balance. Flawless millisecond shifts typical of any dual-clutch in the VW and Porsche Groups should be the result. The Revuelto is available in an assortment of exterior colors classified into seven groups. They include a base set of colors, Sportiva, Contemporanea, Eclettica, Classica, Tecnica, and Ad Personam. Several of the colors are available in shiny and matte finishes. Customers can also pick between seven caliper colors, which can hide behind three optional wheel choices available in various finishes, including two-tone, bronze, silver, and black, depending on the design. To get the most out of that V12, theres a new 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox, which is likely half the reason for the dramatic leap in sprinting ability. Revuelto is nearly a half-second quicker to 60 mph than any Aventador.,Image: 790839480, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no