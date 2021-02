January 17, 2021: MORE WORDS AVAIL: [email protected] ..Sale of properties on an incredible floating city, described as the world's first floating real estate development, have launched Monday (18 Jan) - with ‘mega mansions’ available for US$1.5 billion. ..The Blue Estate is a man-made island to be constructed from ultra-high performance concrete modules. ..Floating on the Caribbean Sea, it will measure over 4921ft (1500m) by 3280ft (1000m) in total, which equals an area half the size of Monaco. The Blue Estate will be home to more than 15,000 permanent residents, numerous businesses, a state-of-the-art health clinic and an international school. ..An expansive range of properties are available for purchase, starting with budget friendly ‘Ring Levels’ studio apartments ($ 19,800 USD) up to the spectacular ‘Signature Estates’ mega mansions ($ 1.15 B USD), the Blue Estate is catering to a wide audience of different tastes and budgets. ..Blue Estate say: “An amazing collection of dream homes, floating on the year-round warm Caribbean Sea, located only a short trip from the dazzling metropolis Miami, FL and the endless beaches of the Bahamian Islands. Thanks to the prime location its inhabitants will be spoiled with more than 340 sunny days per year. Residents and visitors will have access to a wide range of amenities and leisure activities, while enjoying unprecedented levels of privacy and security.”..When: 17 Jan 2021.Credit: The Blue EstateCover-Images.com..**Editorial Use Only*,Image: 584365017, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: * United Kingdom Rights OUT *, Model Release: no