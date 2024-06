Netflix trebuie să scoată din documentarul despre un traficant de droguri spaniol scena când face dragoste cu soția lui, a decis instanța

Former Galician drug trafficker Laureano Oubiña (c) attends to the media as he leaves the Vilagarcía courthouse on November 21, 2023, in Vilagarcía, Pontevedra, Galicia, Spain. Laureano Oubiña is claiming 1.5 million euros for moral damages from the producers of the TV series 'Fariña', based on the rise of drug clans in Galicia in the 1980s and 1990s. Oubiña sued the production company Bambú Producciones and the networks that broadcast the series, Atresmedia and Netflix, for several of his scenes in which he appeared played by actor Carlos Blanco, considering it an attack on his honor and his own image. NOVEMBER 21;2023 11/21/2023,Image: 823412504, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no