Lava vulcanului din La Palma a distrus o fabrică de ciment, eliberând gaze potențial toxice

epa09518747 Smoke rises from a concrete factory after it got burnt by being close to the lava from the eruption at the Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain, 11 October 2021. Regional authorities announced a lockdown for 3,000 residents that live close to the factory as the northern side of the volcano collapsed two days ago. EPA-EFE/Elvira Urquijo A.