epa09432159 A transgender person sits in waiting area after receiving a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine at a dedicated vaccination centre for the LGBT community, in Mumbai, India, 27 August 2021. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) along with social welfare organization Kinnar Maa Ek Samajik Sanstha, opened the city?s first dedicated COVID19 vaccination centre for the Transgender person, Hijras and LGBT community, who were facing difficulty in getting vaccine. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI