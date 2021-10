Legea care interzicea avorturile în Texas, din nou în vigoare după o decizie a Curții de Apel

epa09502735 Anti-abortion counter-protesters gather outside the Supreme Court while thousands of people participated in the Women's March in Washington, DC, USA, 02 October 2021. Thousands in Washington and other parts of the United States participated in rallies to voice support for the landmark Supreme Court case on abortion, Roe vs Wade. Participants also gathered to voice opposition to a Texas law limiting abortion to within the first six weeks of pregnancy. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS