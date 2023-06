A deputy commander for the Freedom of Russia Legion, who gave his call sign as Caesar (3rd R), stands with fellow fighters during a presentation for the media in northern Ukraine, not far from the Russian border, on May 24, 2023, amid Russian military invasion on Ukraine. Russian nationals fighting on Ukraine's side on May 24 hailed as a "success" a brazen mission to send groups of volunteers across the border into southern Russia and back. Russia on May 23 said it deployed jets and artillery to fight off armed attackers who crossed into the southern region of Belgorod from Ukraine, exposing weaknesses on Moscow's frontier.,Image: 778869859, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no