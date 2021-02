Lisa Enroth, o asistentă medicală din Suedia, a petrecut o săptămână izolată pe o insulă. Cum i s-a părut viața fără de laptop și telefon mobil

Lisa Enroth, 41, an emergency nurse and film fan from Skovde is pictured near Marstrand Island, north west of Gothenburg, Sweden on January 30, 2021. Lisa won a competition by the Gothenburg Film Festival to have her own isolated cinema, spending a week watching as many of the festival's 70 films as she likes while staying in a hotel built around a former lighthouse on the remote island of Hamneskar off Sweden's west coast. She will produce video diaries about the films she is watching but apart from that, will have no internet access or contact with the outside world.,Image: 587345515, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: TO GO WITH AFP STORY by Tom LITTLE, Model Release: no