Primarul orașului, Oleksandr Sienkevych, a raportat că explozii puternice au fost auzite în Nikolaev în jurul orei 6:58. Sienkevych a îndemnat locuitorii să stea departe de ferestre, potrivit Kyiv Independent.

The Russian military shelled the Korabelny District of Mykolaiv at night and in the morning. Previously, it is known about hitting a private house and damaging the houses around it. In addition, there was a fire in an open area as a result of the hit of#RussiaIsATerroristState pic.twitter.com/z0dTculz96