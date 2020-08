TABANOVCE, June 18, 2020 A man crosses the border check point between North Macedonia and Serbia in Tabanovce, North Macedonia June 17, 2020. The government of North Macedonia has decided to open all border crossings as of Wednesday, according to the Interior Ministry. .The government of North Macedonia has decided that nationals of North Macedonia and foreigners with regulated temporary or permanent residence can enter North Macedonia by presenting a valid negative PCR test -- not older than 72 hours upon entrance, and by signing a declaration for a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine, the ministry said in a press release. (Photo by Tomislav GeorgievXinhua) (Credit Image: © Xinhua via ZUMA Wire)