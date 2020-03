epa02696864 A Boeing 737-300 jet, flight LS 787 of British budget air company Jet2.com from Edinburgh, Great Britain, touches down as the first ever flight of Jet2.com to arrive in Hungary at Budapest Liszt Ferenc International Airport in Budapest 21 April 2011. From now on the air company operates three flights a week between the capitals of Scotland and Hungary. EPA/IMRE FOLDI HUNGARY OUT