RUSSIA - JULY 4, 2023: Zarema Musayeva, the wife of ex-judge of the Supreme Court of Chechnya Saidi Yangulbayev, accused of using violence against a police officer, attends the verdict announcement at Grozny's Akhmatovsky District Court. Musayeva was brought to Grozny from Nizhny Novgorod in January 2022 as a witness in a 2019 fraud case; later, she was accused of using violence against a police officer during an interrogation. Musayeva has been sentenced to 5.5 years in prison.